Relief fund set up to help those impacted by Ventura County Mountain Fire

There’s now a way you can help those impacted by the Mountain Fire.

A relief fund has been established. It’s called the Ventura County Wildfire Relief and Recovery Fund.

It’s a joint effort of the Ventura County Community Foundation, and Ventura County. Officials say 100% of the proceeds will go directly to relief efforts. It will be used to support people impacted by the fire, as well as nonprofit organizations which help them with essential aid.

The Foundation did similar efforts to help those impacted by the Thomas, Hills, and Woolsey brushfires.