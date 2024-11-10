2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Relief fund set up to help those impacted by Ventura County Mountain Fire

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 10, 2024 at 2:13 PM PST
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
One of the homes destroyed by the Mountain Fire in Camarillo.

Fund is a joint project of the Ventura County Community Foundation, and Ventura County

There’s now a way you can help those impacted by the Mountain Fire.

A relief fund has been established. It’s called the Ventura County Wildfire Relief and Recovery Fund.

It’s a joint effort of the Ventura County Community Foundation, and Ventura County. Officials say 100% of the proceeds will go directly to relief efforts. It will be used to support people impacted by the fire, as well as nonprofit organizations which help them with essential aid.

The Foundation did similar efforts to help those impacted by the Thomas, Hills, and Woolsey brushfires.

Tags
california coast newscal coast newscamarilloventura county community foundation
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco