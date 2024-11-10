Firefighters continue to mop up Ventura County's Mountain Fire

Firefighters continue to make progress in efforts to contain Ventura County's Mountain Wildfire.

There's been no growth in the footprint of the 20,600 acre fire over the weekend. Containment reached 26% on Sunday.

The number of structures destroyed and damaged has changed again as of Sunday. The new numbers show 134 structures destroyed, and 46 damaged. The numbers are expected to continue to change for the next few days, as survey teams move through the fire zone.

Firefighters say they've been focused on trying to knock down hot spots on rugged hillsides, especially on the northeastern side of the fire between Somis and Fillmore. There have been no major flareups.

A community meeting is set for 6 p.m. Sunday to update residents, and answer questions about what's happening with the fire. It will take place at Ventura County Fire Station 54, at 2160 Pickwick Drive in Camarillo.

Firefighters continue to keep a close eye on the weather, with a mild Santa Ana wind event possible for midweek.

