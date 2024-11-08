Prosecutors say fatal offficer-involved shooting of man in Oxnard was justified

A new report by Ventura County prosecutors concludes the fatal officer-involved shooting of a man armed with a knife was justified.

It happened during a confrontation in April of 2023, in Oxnard. Officers were called to East Bard Road by reports of people being threatened by a man with a knife. They found Christian Baltazar-Torres in a pickup truck. He refused orders to step out of the truck.

After several minutes, he finally got out. Baltazar-Torres then advanced towards officers with a knife. They unsuccessfully tried to stop him with a taser, and a beanbag gun. When he continued to advance, an officer opened fire, hitting Baltazar-Torres. He died a short time later at a hospital.

The incident was documented by body cameras on the officers, as well as by surveillance cameras. Prosecutors say because the officers were at risk, the shooting was justified. They say an autopsy showed the man was on methamphetamine, and other drugs at the time.