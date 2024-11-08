2024
California Coast News

Man wounded in officer-involved shooting in Ventura County released from hospital, now in jail

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 8, 2024 at 1:33 PM PST
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Officers say he was shot after he threatened people in a Newbury Park store with a machete.

Detectives say a man armed with a machete who was wounded in an officer involved shooting has been released from the hospital, and is now under arrest.

The incident happened October 24 in a Newbury Park shopping center. Offices responded to reports of a disturbance. They say Joseph Emans broke a window in a hotel, and then got into confrontations with two people in the parking lot.

Officers trying to arrest him tried deploying a taser, but that didn’t work. The Thousand Oaks man ran into a store. They say when he threatened some people in the store with the machete, they opened fire.

No one else was seriously injured. Emans is facing more than a half dozen charges, ranging from assault with a deadly weapon to attempted carjacking.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
