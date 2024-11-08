Man wounded in officer-involved shooting in Ventura County released from hospital, now in jail

Detectives say a man armed with a machete who was wounded in an officer involved shooting has been released from the hospital, and is now under arrest.

The incident happened October 24 in a Newbury Park shopping center. Offices responded to reports of a disturbance. They say Joseph Emans broke a window in a hotel, and then got into confrontations with two people in the parking lot.

Officers trying to arrest him tried deploying a taser, but that didn’t work. The Thousand Oaks man ran into a store. They say when he threatened some people in the store with the machete, they opened fire.

No one else was seriously injured. Emans is facing more than a half dozen charges, ranging from assault with a deadly weapon to attempted carjacking.