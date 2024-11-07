Wildfire burning on Central Coast northwest of Lompoc
Blaze prompts some evacuations.
Firefighters are battling a brush fire on the Central Coast northwest of Lompoc.
What’s being called the Santa Lucia Fire is burning in rugged terrain about a mile north of the Lompoc Federal Prison. It was reported just after noon Thursday.
The fire prompted an evacuation order for Providence Landing Park, south of Vandenberg Village.
There’s no word of any structure damage. Some roads in the area have been closed.