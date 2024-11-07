2024
California Coast News

Wildfire burning on Central Coast northwest of Lompoc

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 7, 2024 at 1:35 PM PST
The Santa Lucia Fire is burning in the hills northwest of Lompoc.
PG&E
The Santa Lucia Fire is burning in the hills northwest of Lompoc.

Blaze prompts some evacuations.

Firefighters are battling a brush fire on the Central Coast northwest of Lompoc.

What’s being called the Santa Lucia Fire is burning in rugged terrain about a mile north of the Lompoc Federal Prison. It was reported just after noon Thursday.

The fire prompted an evacuation order for Providence Landing Park, south of Vandenberg Village.

There’s no word of any structure damage. Some roads in the area have been closed.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
