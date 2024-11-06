Voters approve tax hikes in Santa Paula, Santa Barbara, Arroyo Grande and Pismo Beach

Voters in some Tri-Counties cities said yes to sales tax hikes to help fund things like public safety and street repairs.

Santa Paula voters approved Measure R, a 1% sales tax hike, which would raise about $4.5 million annually.

In Santa Barbara, Measure I-2024 passed by 63%. It’s a half cent sales tax which will raise about $15.6 million annually.

Arroyo Grande voters approved Measure E-24, a 1% sale tax hike which will add about $6 million a year to the city’s coffers.

And, Pismo Beach voters said yes to Measure F-24, which will increase the city’s sales tax by a half percent from its current rate.