California Coast News

Voters approve tax hikes in Santa Paula, Santa Barbara, Arroyo Grande and Pismo Beach

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 6, 2024 at 8:58 AM PST

Money will help fund things like public safety and street repairs.

Voters in some Tri-Counties cities said yes to sales tax hikes to help fund things like public safety and street repairs.

Santa Paula voters approved Measure R, a 1% sales tax hike, which would raise about $4.5 million annually.

In Santa Barbara, Measure I-2024 passed by 63%. It’s a half cent sales tax which will raise about $15.6 million annually.

Arroyo Grande voters approved Measure E-24, a 1% sale tax hike which will add about $6 million a year to the city’s coffers.

And, Pismo Beach voters said yes to Measure F-24, which will increase the city’s sales tax by a half percent from its current rate.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
