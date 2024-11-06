Two congressional incumbents in Tri-Counties win new terms

It will be back to Washington, D.C. for new terms for two members of Congress from the Tri-Counties.

Democratic Congressman Salud Carbajal of Santa Barbara and Democratic Congresswoman Julia Brownley of Westlake Village won new terms.

Carbajal defeated Republican challenger Thomas Cole by a 63% to 37% margin to keep his 24th District seat for a fifth term.

And Brownley won her seventh term for the 26th Congressional seat, topping Republican Michael Koslow by a 54% to 46% margin.