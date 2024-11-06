Two congressional incumbents in Tri-Counties win new terms
Democratic Congressman Salud Carbajal of Santa Barbara, Democratic Congresswoman Julia Brownley of Westlake Village top challengers.
It will be back to Washington, D.C. for new terms for two members of Congress from the Tri-Counties.
Democratic Congressman Salud Carbajal of Santa Barbara and Democratic Congresswoman Julia Brownley of Westlake Village won new terms.
Carbajal defeated Republican challenger Thomas Cole by a 63% to 37% margin to keep his 24th District seat for a fifth term.
And Brownley won her seventh term for the 26th Congressional seat, topping Republican Michael Koslow by a 54% to 46% margin.