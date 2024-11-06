Back to Sacramento! Four State Senate, State Assembly incumbents in the Tri-Counties win reelection

Some incumbents easily won re-election to State Senate and State Assembly seats in the Tri-Counties.

Democratic State Senator Monique Limon of Santa Barbara defeated Republican challenger Elija Mack for the 21st District seat. Limon captured 62% of the vote, to win a second term.

In State Assembly races, Democratic incumbent Gregg Hart topped Republican challenger Sari Domingues to keep the 37th District State Assembly seat. He received 61% of the vote.

In the 38th State Assembly District, Democrat State Bennett is returning to Sacramento for a new term, defeating Republican challenger Deb Baber by a 62% to 38% margin.

And in the 42nd State Assembly District, Democrat Jacqui Irwin of Thousand Oaks won re-election with 54% of the vote. She defeated Republican challenger Ted Nordblum, to get a sixth term in the Assembly.