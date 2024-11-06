2024
Back to Sacramento! Four State Senate, State Assembly incumbents in the Tri-Counties win reelection

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 6, 2024 at 6:56 AM PST
Bill Oxford
/
Unsplash

Some incumbents easily won re-election to State Senate and State Assembly seats in the Tri-Counties.

Democratic State Senator Monique Limon of Santa Barbara defeated Republican challenger Elija Mack for the 21st District seat. Limon captured 62% of the vote, to win a second term.

In State Assembly races, Democratic incumbent Gregg Hart topped Republican challenger Sari Domingues to keep the 37th District State Assembly seat. He received 61% of the vote.

In the 38th State Assembly District, Democrat State Bennett is returning to Sacramento for a new term, defeating Republican challenger Deb Baber by a 62% to 38% margin.

And in the 42nd State Assembly District, Democrat Jacqui Irwin of Thousand Oaks won re-election with 54% of the vote. She defeated Republican challenger Ted Nordblum, to get a sixth term in the Assembly.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
Lance Orozco