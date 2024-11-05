2024
Voters giving thumbs up to tax hikes in Santa Barbara, Santa Paula, Arroyo Grande and Pismo Beach

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 5, 2024 at 10:29 PM PST
Alexander Grey
/
Unsplash

Sales tax hikes would be used to fund public safety, other municipal services.

Voters appear to have proposed sales tax hikes in four Tri-Counties on track for approval. The hikes would be used to help with things like public safety and street repairs.

As of 10:30 Tuesday night, Santa Paula's Measure R was leading by a 58% margin. It would add a 1% sales tax, and raise about $4.5 million a year. The city's sales tax would go from 8.25% to 9.25%.

Santa Barbara's Measure I-2024 was at a 63% yes vote. The half cent sales takes would raise an estimated $15.6 million a year.

In Arroyo Grade, Measure E-24 is at a 66% yes vote as of 10:30 p.m. It would raise an estimated $6 million annually with a 1% sales tax hike.

And, Pismo Beach's Measure F-24 is up by a 64% margin. It would renew an existing half cent sales tax, and add another half cent, raising an estimated $4 million annually.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
