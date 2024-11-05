Voters giving thumbs up to tax hikes in Santa Barbara, Santa Paula, Arroyo Grande and Pismo Beach

Voters appear to have proposed sales tax hikes in four Tri-Counties on track for approval. The hikes would be used to help with things like public safety and street repairs.

As of 10:30 Tuesday night, Santa Paula's Measure R was leading by a 58% margin. It would add a 1% sales tax, and raise about $4.5 million a year. The city's sales tax would go from 8.25% to 9.25%.

Santa Barbara's Measure I-2024 was at a 63% yes vote. The half cent sales takes would raise an estimated $15.6 million a year.

In Arroyo Grade, Measure E-24 is at a 66% yes vote as of 10:30 p.m. It would raise an estimated $6 million annually with a 1% sales tax hike.

And, Pismo Beach's Measure F-24 is up by a 64% margin. It would renew an existing half cent sales tax, and add another half cent, raising an estimated $4 million annually.