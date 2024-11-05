Former Oxnard Police officer charged with grand theft: Pleads not guilty to charges
Man is accused of using city gas card for his personal vehicle, and stealing crash from a criminal suspect in custody.
Ventura County prosecutors say a former Oxnard police officer has been charged with two counts of felony grand theft.
They say during a more than year long period, Randi Vines used a city-owned fuel card to buy gas for his personal vehicle, with the loss estimated at more than $3000.
The 34-year-old man is also accused of stealing more than a thousand dollars from the personal property of a man who was in custody.
Vines has pled not guilty to the criminal charges.