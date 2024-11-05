2024
California Coast News

Former Oxnard Police officer charged with grand theft: Pleads not guilty to charges

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 5, 2024 at 3:18 PM PST
Bill Oxford
/
Unsplash

Man is accused of using city gas card for his personal vehicle, and stealing crash from a criminal suspect in custody.

Ventura County prosecutors say a former Oxnard police officer has been charged with two counts of felony grand theft.

They say during a more than year long period, Randi Vines used a city-owned fuel card to buy gas for his personal vehicle, with the loss estimated at more than $3000.

The 34-year-old man is also accused of stealing more than a thousand dollars from the personal property of a man who was in custody.

Vines has pled not guilty to the criminal charges.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco