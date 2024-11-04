2024
California Coast News

Intercontinental ballistic missile test set for Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 4, 2024 at 10:08 AM PST
A successful Air Force test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III ICBM from the Central Coast.
Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas
Launch window is from late Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning.

The Air Force is planning an intercontinental ballistic missile test for this week from the Central Coast. The launch window from Vandenberg Space Force Base is from 11:01 p.m. Tuesday night to 5:01 a.m. Wednesday.

It’s the latest in a series of ongoing tests to check the readiness of launch crews, and equipment

The launches typically deliver a dummy payload to a test range more than 4000 miles away in the South Pacific.

The U.S. routinely issues a global notification of test plans to let other countries know that it is a test, and nothing more.
