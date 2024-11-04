Intercontinental ballistic missile test set for Central Coast

The Air Force is planning an intercontinental ballistic missile test for this week from the Central Coast. The launch window from Vandenberg Space Force Base is from 11:01 p.m. Tuesday night to 5:01 a.m. Wednesday.

It’s the latest in a series of ongoing tests to check the readiness of launch crews, and equipment

The launches typically deliver a dummy payload to a test range more than 4000 miles away in the South Pacific.

The U.S. routinely issues a global notification of test plans to let other countries know that it is a test, and nothing more.