California Coast News

Man found dead at Conejo Valley memory care facility: Roommate held in connection with death

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 2, 2024 at 11:52 AM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Detectives haven't released details yet about what they think occurred.

Authorities are investigating the death of a man at a Conejo Valley memory care facility.

Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Silverado Memory Care Facility in Thousand Oaks just before 5 a.m. Friday by reports of a disturbance.

They encountered an agitated man, who was safely taken into custody. They found the body of his roommate in their room. There’s no word on what they think happened. The names of the men, and their ages haven’t been released yet.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
