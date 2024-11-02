Man found dead at Conejo Valley memory care facility: Roommate held in connection with death

Authorities are investigating the death of a man at a Conejo Valley memory care facility.

Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Silverado Memory Care Facility in Thousand Oaks just before 5 a.m. Friday by reports of a disturbance.

They encountered an agitated man, who was safely taken into custody. They found the body of his roommate in their room. There’s no word on what they think happened. The names of the men, and their ages haven’t been released yet.