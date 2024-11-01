Firefighters contain brush fire which closed section of Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a brush fire which shut down a section of Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County for a few hours.

The blaze broke out just after 2 p.m. Thursday, just north of the Gaviota tunnel. It forced the shutdown of the northbound 101.

Santa Barbara County firefighters initially said it could potentially burn up to 50 acres. But, with the help of air tankers and helicopters, they were able to hold it to five acres.

It was contained Thursday night, but firefighters remained on scene overnight. No structures were damaged.