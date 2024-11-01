2024
Firefighters contain brush fire which closed section of Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 1, 2024 at 12:28 PM PDT
A fire near the Gaviota Tunnel charred five acres of brush Thursday, at one point closing part of Highway 101.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Early estimates were that fire might burn 50 acres, but quick action by firefighters held it to five acres.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a brush fire which shut down a section of Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County for a few hours.

The blaze broke out just after 2 p.m. Thursday, just north of the Gaviota tunnel. It forced the shutdown of the northbound 101.

Santa Barbara County firefighters initially said it could potentially burn up to 50 acres. But, with the help of air tankers and helicopters, they were able to hold it to five acres.

It was contained Thursday night, but firefighters remained on scene overnight. No structures were damaged.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
