Two dead, two hurt after car slams into big rig on Highway 101 in Ventura County

Two people are dead, and two hurt following an early morning traffic accident on Highway 101 in Ventura County.

It happened just after 5 a.m. Thursday, on southbound 101 near Wendy Drive in Newbury Park.

CHP officers said a southbound car smashed into a big rig parked on the southbound shoulder

Two people in the car were pronounced dead at the scene. Two others in the vehicle were seriously injured, but are expected to survive.