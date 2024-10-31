2024
California Coast News

Two dead, two hurt after car slams into big rig on Highway 101 in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 31, 2024 at 4:24 PM PDT
Two people were killed, and two hurt when a car slammed into a big rig on Highway 101 in Ventura County Thursday.
Moorpark CHP
CHP officers say big rig was parked on shoulder of highway in Newbury Park when it was hit.

Two people are dead, and two hurt following an early morning traffic accident on Highway 101 in Ventura County.

It happened just after 5 a.m. Thursday, on southbound 101 near Wendy Drive in Newbury Park.

CHP officers said a southbound car smashed into a big rig parked on the southbound shoulder

Two people in the car were pronounced dead at the scene. Two others in the vehicle were seriously injured, but are expected to survive.
Lance Orozco
