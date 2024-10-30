Santa Barbara County Planning Commission approves controversial ownership change for oil pipeline

The Santa Barbara County Planning Commission approved a controversial change of ownership application for the oil pipeline which ruptured in 2015, causing a massive spill on the Gaviota Coast.

Sable Offshore Corporation sought county approval for ownership of the oil facilities. The company wants to fix the pipeline and reopen it, so three shuttered offshore oil platforms can resume operations.

A coalition of environmental groups sought denial, arguing restarting the pipeline could lead to another disaster. They contended Sable doesn’t have the proper plans in place, or the financial ability to deal with a major spill.

Commissioners approved the change in ownership application on a 3-1 vote. The commission noted the question they were facing wasn’t whether it was appropriate for the pipeline to reopen, but the much narrower issue of whether Sable was qualified to take over ownership. They felt it is qualified.

The pipeline still needs approvals from other regulators to resume operations.