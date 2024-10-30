Going solar! Ventura County clinic gets solar power system which keeps it running during blackouts

A free clinic which serves more than 10,000 people a year in Ventura County is now solar powered, thanks to the generosity of another non-profit.

The Free Clinic of Simi Valley is celebrating going solar. A new 135 panel, 53 kilowatt solar power system covers 100% of its power needs. Plans call for adding a battery storage system which would allow the system to continue to power the clinic even during rainy days.

Clinic Executive Director Fred Bauermeister says it’s more than saving money. It’s making sure it can protect its medicines, and operate when power is out.

"The State of California gives us thousands of thousands of dollars in vaccines for children. Those have to be maintained at a specific temperature 24 hours a day," said Bauermeister.

He said they've been using a small generator for power emergencies that someone has to turn on manually and baby sit during emergencies. In the future, the back power will automatically kick in to insure there is no gap.



Santa Barbara based Direct Relief donated $165,000 to the Free Clinic for the system, as part of its National Power for Health Initiative. Ventura County also helped, contributing more than $100,000 to redo the roof so it would be in good shape for a permanent solar power installation.

Direct Relief President and CEO Thomas Tighe says they are helping nearly 40 clinics around the country go solar, to make them more self-sustainable.

"It's just an ongoing effort to make sure that at least the facilities which serve the most vulnerable people don't go down when they are needed most," said Tighe.

Direct Relief has been a big supporter of the Free Clinic over the decades, donating millions of dollars worth of medicine, or medical supplies.