State puts up more than $820 million in new funding to fight homelessness: Tri-Counties gets chunk

The state is beefing up efforts to battle homelessness with $827 million in new grants to communities, including more than $16.5 million in the Tri-Counties.

Ventura County will receive $6.8 million in funding, Santa Barbara County $5.3 million, and San Luis Obispo County $4.3 million.

The money comes from what’s called the Homeless Housing and Assistance Program.

There are some strings attached to the grants. The new funding has to be used as part of regional efforts to end homelessness. And, grant recipients will have to post monthly reports on how the money is being used, so there is greater public transparency.