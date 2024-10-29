Santa Barbara County Planning Commission looks at new controversy about oil pipeline which ruptured

The Santa Barbara County Planning Commission is set to consider a controversial change of ownership application for the Gaviota Coast oil pipeline which ruptured in 2015, causing a massive spill.

Sable Offshore Corporation wants county approval for ownership of the oil facilities. The company is pushing to fix the pipeline and reopen it, so three shuttered offshore oil platforms can resume operations.

County planners are recommending approval, noting that the facilities still have valid operating permits.

But, a coalition of environmental groups is pushing for denial, arguing restarting the pipeline could lead to another disaster. They contend Sable doesn’t have the proper plans in place, or the financial ability to deal with a major spill.

The Commission will look at the issue when it meets in Santa Barbara Wednesday.

Even if the commission approves the transfer, the company has to clear other regulatory hurdles for the pipeline to reopen.

More than 140,000 gallons of oil spilled during the 2015 pipeline rupture, contaminating miles of the Gaviota coastline.