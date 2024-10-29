2024
Santa Barbara County Planning Commission looks at new controversy about oil pipeline which ruptured

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 29, 2024 at 3:08 PM PDT
Approximately 140,000 gallons of oil spilled in the May, 2015 Plains All-American pipeline rupture near Refugio State Beach.
Company seeking county approval for transfer of ownership. Staff report recommends approval.

The Santa Barbara County Planning Commission is set to consider a controversial change of ownership application for the Gaviota Coast oil pipeline which ruptured in 2015, causing a massive spill.

Sable Offshore Corporation wants county approval for ownership of the oil facilities. The company is pushing to fix the pipeline and reopen it, so three shuttered offshore oil platforms can resume operations.

County planners are recommending approval, noting that the facilities still have valid operating permits.

But, a coalition of environmental groups is pushing for denial, arguing restarting the pipeline could lead to another disaster. They contend Sable doesn’t have the proper plans in place, or the financial ability to deal with a major spill.

The Commission will look at the issue when it meets in Santa Barbara Wednesday.

Even if the commission approves the transfer, the company has to clear other regulatory hurdles for the pipeline to reopen.

More than 140,000 gallons of oil spilled during the 2015 pipeline rupture, contaminating miles of the Gaviota coastline.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco