Good news for 1900 Ventura County property owners: They may be able to drop flood insurance

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 25, 2024 at 11:49 AM PDT

A flood plain remapping project involving FEMA and the City of Simi Valley removes the properties from what's considered to be the high risk zone.

There’s good news for some Ventura County homeowners and business owners about insurance. FEMA has removed more than 1900 properties in the Simi Valley area from those considered to be at risk for storm flooding.

It means many of the homeowners and businesses will no longer have to carry special flood insurance as part of the mortgages.

The change is the result of FEMA and the Simi Valley Public Works Department working to update the area’s flood plain maps. The maps designate areas which are considered to be at higher risk for flooding.

The areas include properties around the Arroyo Simi Channel, the Erringer Drain, and the Runkle Canyon Channel. However, the news isn’t good for everyone. The remapping identified more than 50 new potential at risk properties which may now require flood insurance.
