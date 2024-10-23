Man accused in Santa Maria Courthouse bombing attack facing additional charges

The man accused of a bombing at a Central Coast courthouse which left five people injured is facing additional churches, including using a weapon of mass destruction.

It was a shocking attack at the Santa Maria Courthouse September 25. Prosecutors say Nathaniel James McGuire walked into the building, and tossed a bag into the lobby which exploded. He was captured fleeing the building.

The blast left five people with minor injuries.

After the explosion, investigators say they found weapons, and bomb materials in his car at the courthouse, and at his home.

The 20-year-old Santa Maria man is facing multiple federal and local charges. But, a new three count federal grand jury indictment adds using a weapon of mass destruction charge, and two other federal counts.

Detectives say McGuire was upset over being arrested on a weapons violation, and planned to target Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies, and a judge. He hasn't entered a plea to the charges yet.