2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Man accused in Santa Maria Courthouse bombing attack facing additional charges

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 23, 2024 at 2:22 PM PDT
Damage from the September 25 bomb blast at the Santa Maria Courthouse
Santa Barbara County Superior Court photo
Damage from the September 25 bomb blast at the Santa Maria Courthouse

Nathaniel James McGuire is now accused of using a weapon of mass destruction, and two other new federal counts stemming from the September 25 attack.

The man accused of a bombing at a Central Coast courthouse which left five people injured is facing additional churches, including using a weapon of mass destruction.

It was a shocking attack at the Santa Maria Courthouse September 25. Prosecutors say Nathaniel James McGuire walked into the building, and tossed a bag into the lobby which exploded. He was captured fleeing the building.

The blast left five people with minor injuries.

After the explosion, investigators say they found weapons, and bomb materials in his car at the courthouse, and at his home.

The 20-year-old Santa Maria man is facing multiple federal and local charges. But, a new three count federal grand jury indictment adds using a weapon of mass destruction charge, and two other federal counts.

Detectives say McGuire was upset over being arrested on a weapons violation, and planned to target Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies, and a judge. He hasn't entered a plea to the charges yet.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newssanta mariabomb
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco