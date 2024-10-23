2024
California Coast News

Feeling lucky? New airline service being added from Central Coast to Las Vegas

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 23, 2024 at 11:15 AM PDT
The SLO County Airport terminal.
/
SLO County Airport

Alaska Airlines will offer daily service from SLO County Airport to Las Vegas.

A Central Coast airport will once again have direct flights to Las Vegas.

Alaska Airlines is adding San Luis Obispo to Las Vegas service starting October 27.

SLO County Airport officials say business has been booming for the airport, with passenger traffic up by more than 13% this year over last year.

The airport is served by Alaska, American, and United Airlines, with flights to more than a half dozen cities, including Seattle, San Diego, Dallas, Phoenix, and Denver.
