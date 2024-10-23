Feeling lucky? New airline service being added from Central Coast to Las Vegas

A Central Coast airport will once again have direct flights to Las Vegas.

Alaska Airlines is adding San Luis Obispo to Las Vegas service starting October 27.

SLO County Airport officials say business has been booming for the airport, with passenger traffic up by more than 13% this year over last year.

The airport is served by Alaska, American, and United Airlines, with flights to more than a half dozen cities, including Seattle, San Diego, Dallas, Phoenix, and Denver.