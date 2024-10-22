2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Firefighters stop apartment complex fire which gutted two units in Goleta

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 22, 2024 at 5:08 PM PDT
A fire gutted two apartments in Goleta Tuesday afternoon.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
A fire gutted two apartments in Goleta Tuesday afternoon.

No one seriously injured by Tuesday afternoon fire.

A fire gutted two units of a Goleta apartment complex, but Santa Barbara County firefighters were able to stop it before it spread to the rest of the building.

Firefighters were called to the 300 block of Rutherford Street just after 2 p.m. Tuesday. They arrived to find flames, and smoke pouring from the building. They knocked down the fire in about a half hour.

No one was seriously injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsgoletaapartment fire
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco