Firefighters stop apartment complex fire which gutted two units in Goleta

A fire gutted two units of a Goleta apartment complex, but Santa Barbara County firefighters were able to stop it before it spread to the rest of the building.

Firefighters were called to the 300 block of Rutherford Street just after 2 p.m. Tuesday. They arrived to find flames, and smoke pouring from the building. They knocked down the fire in about a half hour.

No one was seriously injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.