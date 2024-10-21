2024
Mysterious death of teen under investigation in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 21, 2024 at 12:22 PM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Body found near Port Hueneme Beach Promenade.

An investigation is underway into the mysterious death of a teenager in Ventura County.

Sunday morning, someone spotted an unresponsive girl on some rocks near the Port Hueneme Beach Promenade.

Police, and paramedics found a 15-year-old girl between some rocks near the south side of the promenade, near Surfside Drive and Market Street.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives say there was no visible signs of foul play. An autopsy is pending. The teen’s name hasn’t been released.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
Lance Orozco