Mysterious death of teen under investigation in Ventura County

An investigation is underway into the mysterious death of a teenager in Ventura County.

Sunday morning, someone spotted an unresponsive girl on some rocks near the Port Hueneme Beach Promenade.

Police, and paramedics found a 15-year-old girl between some rocks near the south side of the promenade, near Surfside Drive and Market Street.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives say there was no visible signs of foul play. An autopsy is pending. The teen’s name hasn’t been released.