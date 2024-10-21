Classic Santa Barbara County church gets landmark status

It's a church that been a part of the fabric of Santa Barbara County since the early 1900's. Now, it's officially been designated as a Santa Barbara County Historical Landmark.

All-Saints-By-The-Sea in Montecito was designed by famous architect Arthur Burnett Benton in 1900. He mixed Mission Revival, Craftsman, and Gothic styles for the structure, which includes a steeply-pitched roof, wood beams, extensive stonework, and stained-glass windows.

Benton was also known for his work designing Riverside's famous Mission Inn.

Santa Barbara County Supervisors approved the designation of the church as a landmark, which gives it protections against future development. The county has more than 50 official historic landmarks, ranging from churches to restaurants.