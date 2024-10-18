Unemployment drop: Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties all see improvement

Just released numbers show a significant drop in unemployment in the Tri-Counties.

Ventura County’s jobless rate dropped from 5.2% in August to 4.8% in September. In Santa Barbara County, unemployment dropped a half percent month to month, going from 4.6% to 4.1%.

And, San Luis Obispo County also showed improvement, with the percentage of people out of work moving from 4.4% in August to an even 4% in September.

The statewide unemployment percentage remained flat, at 5.3% for both August and September. California added 14,700 non-farm jobs during the month long period.