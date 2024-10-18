2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Unemployment drop: Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties all see improvement

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 18, 2024 at 1:00 PM PDT
EDD

The state's latest month-to-month unemployment percentage remains unchanged.

Just released numbers show a significant drop in unemployment in the Tri-Counties.

Ventura County’s jobless rate dropped from 5.2% in August to 4.8% in September. In Santa Barbara County, unemployment dropped a half percent month to month, going from 4.6% to 4.1%.

And, San Luis Obispo County also showed improvement, with the percentage of people out of work moving from 4.4% in August to an even 4% in September.

The statewide unemployment percentage remained flat, at 5.3% for both August and September. California added 14,700 non-farm jobs during the month long period.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsunemploymentunemployment rate
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco