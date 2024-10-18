Farm stands? Horseback riding? Mini-campgrounds? Santa Barbara County farms may get additional uses

Santa Barbara County is looking at a program to help farms and ranchers make their property more viable, while keeping the land’s primary use as agriculture.

The county has developed a proposed Agricultural Enterprise Ordinance.

It would allow additional uses for land that is zoned for agriculture.

The ordinance would make it easier for people to do things like open farm stands, firewood processing facilities, small scale campgrounds, tours, and even host special events like weddings.

The proposal is the result of a long process which included surveys, public workshops, and eight County Planning Commission public hearings. County Supervisors are set to consider adoption of the ordinance on November 5.