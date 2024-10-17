Ventura County teens arrested for hate crime

Two Ventura County teens have been arrested on hate crime, and vandalism charges.

Ventura County Sheriff’s detectives say the 18-year-olds were caught on a video surveillance camera putting hate graffiti on a commercial building in Thousand Oaks.

Investigators aren’t saying which group was specifically targeted by the vandalism.

After the incident Monday, detectives identified an 18-year-old boy from Thousand Oaks, and an 18-year-old from Simi Valley as suspects. They were arrested on civil rights violation, vandalism, and conspiracy charges.