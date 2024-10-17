2024
California Coast News

Ventura County teens arrested for hate crime

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 17, 2024 at 9:11 PM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Detectives say they created hate crime graffiti on a commercial building in Thousand Oaks.

Two Ventura County teens have been arrested on hate crime, and vandalism charges.

Ventura County Sheriff’s detectives say the 18-year-olds were caught on a video surveillance camera putting hate graffiti on a commercial building in Thousand Oaks.

Investigators aren’t saying which group was specifically targeted by the vandalism.

After the incident Monday, detectives identified an 18-year-old boy from Thousand Oaks, and an 18-year-old from Simi Valley as suspects. They were arrested on civil rights violation, vandalism, and conspiracy charges.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
