Actress and director Angelina Jolie to be honored by the Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Academy Award winning actress Angelina Jolie is going to be honored at the upcoming Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

The actress will receive the festival’s Maltin Modern Master Award February 5.

Jolie starred in acclaimed films like Girl, Interrupted, Salt, and Disney’s Maleficent series. She directed the Oscar nominated movie Unbroken. She stars in the critically acclaimed new movie “Maria,” in which she portrays famed opera singer Maria Callas.

Past recipients of the Maltin Award include Denzel Washington, George Clooney, Clint Eastwood and Nicole Kidman.

The 40th anniversary edition of the Santa Barbara festival will take place February 4-15, 2025.