2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

State Coastal Commission rejects Air Force plans for more SpaceX launches from Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 14, 2024 at 12:56 AM PDT
SpaceX

The State Coastal Commission is at odds with the Air Force over plans to increase the number of SpaceX launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The Commission voted 6-4 to reject the Air Force’s plans to increase the number of SpaceX launches from the base to 50 annually. The military had sought approval of what’s know as a consistency determination for the increased launches.

Commissioners raised questions over whether the SpaceX launches should undergo a more elaborate review process because they fall under the category of civilian launches.

But, the vote may not matter, because of the agency’s limited ability to regulate federal agencies.
Tags
cal coast newsspaceXcalifornia coast news
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco