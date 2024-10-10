New crackdown on organized retail theft in Ventura County results in 14 arrests, and two car chases

Another blitz operation targeting those responsible for organized retail thefts in Ventura County led to 14 arrests, and resulted in two car chases.

Eight law enforcement agencies focused on crackdown at the Camarillo Premium Outlets. Most of those arrested were from outside of Ventura County.

There was a chase when two theft suspects tried to flee the area. Their car didn’t have license plates, but it was easy to track because it was a yellow Mustang. The car rammed two detectives’ vehicles as they tried to prevent it from leaving the parking lot. The chase went all the way to Los Angeles, and ended when the fleeing car had a flat, and had to stop. The two men in the car surrendered.

The second chase was a short one, ending when a fleeing woman was cornered when she pulled off Highway 101 at the CHP truck weigh station on the Conejo Grade.