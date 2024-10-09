2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Longtime first responder dies while paddle boarding off Montecito coastline

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 9, 2024 at 4:16 PM PDT
Ken Steele
/
Unsplash

Tony Pighetti served three decades with the Santa Barbara Fire Department, and helped start mental health support efforts for region's first responders.

First responders on the South Coast are in shock after one of their own apparently died while paddle boarding off of Montecito.

Family members say Tony Pighetti went into the ocean off of Miramar Beach early Tuesday evening. When he didn’t return before nightfall, they called authorities. A large scale search was mounted. A Coast Guard search team found the 59-year-old man early Wednesday morning. Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Pighetti served nearly three decades with the Santa Barbara Fire Department before retiring in 2019. He spearheaded the development of a peer support program to help first responders deal with the stress of their jobs.

The retired fire captain also served as a board member for One805, the non-profit organization which raises money for programs like free, confidential mental health counseling for first responders.

 
Tags
california coast newscal coast newssanta barbara fire departmentmontecitofirst responders
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco