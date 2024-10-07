2024
Need an electrical fill-up? Santa Barbara County to get 150 new public electric vehicle chargers

KCLU | By Jay Price
Published October 7, 2024 at 11:40 AM PDT
Santa Barbara County plans to add 150 EV charging stations.
Clean Power Alliance
Santa Barbara County plans to add 150 EV charging stations.

State agency kicks in $4.7 million for $7 million effort.

It could become a lot easier to drive an electric vehicle in Santa Barbara County. The county has received a state grant to help install 150 new EV chargers.

The California Energy Commission awarded the county $4.7 million. The county is making a $2.3 million commitment for the program, for what will be an overall $7 million effort.

The plan calls for installing the chargers at 14 spots in the county.

There are currently 217 public EV chargers in the county.

After the addition of the new chargers, there will be 367.
