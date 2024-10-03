Autopsy indicates death of Santa Barbara County Jail inmate was accidental

An autopsy indicates that a seizure set the stage for the death of a Santa Barbara County Jail inmate.

Coroner’s Bureau officials say Antonio Alvarado Orozco had the medical problem, and then fell and hit his head. The 40-year-old Santa Maria man underwent emergency surgery, but later died.

The autopsy determined the death was the result of complications of head injuries suffered in the fall.

Detectives investigating the September 17 fall at the Northern Branch Jail say surveillance camera video from two angles shows Orozco had a seizure, and fell with no one else near him. The death is being called accidental.