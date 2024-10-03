2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Autopsy indicates death of Santa Barbara County Jail inmate was accidental

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 3, 2024 at 10:16 PM PDT
Photo by Tim Hufner/Unsplash

Report says inmate had seizure, and then fall which led to fatal head injury.

An autopsy indicates that a seizure set the stage for the death of a Santa Barbara County Jail inmate.

Coroner’s Bureau officials say Antonio Alvarado Orozco had the medical problem, and then fell and hit his head. The 40-year-old Santa Maria man underwent emergency surgery, but later died.

The autopsy determined the death was the result of complications of head injuries suffered in the fall.

Detectives investigating the September 17 fall at the Northern Branch Jail say surveillance camera video from two angles shows Orozco had a seizure, and fell with no one else near him. The death is being called accidental.
Tags
cal coast newsinmate deathcalifornia coast news
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco