Another anti-shoplifting blitz: 16 arrested in two day operation in the Conejo Valley

A task force trying to crack down on the organized retail theft problem in Ventura County has conducted another major blitz operation, arresting 16 people.

Over a two day period, Ventura County Sheriff’s detectives and deputies worked with security teams at the Home Depot, Target, and TJ Maxx stores in Newbury Park.

The task force was beefed up with investigators from the District Attorney’s Office, Port Hueneme Police, and even Ventura County Community College District officers.

12 adults and four juveniles were arrested, with charges ranging from shoplifting to child endangerment and drug possession.