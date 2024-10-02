2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Another anti-shoplifting blitz: 16 arrested in two day operation in the Conejo Valley

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 2, 2024 at 3:52 PM PDT

Task force focused operation on three stores in Newbury Park.

A task force trying to crack down on the organized retail theft problem in Ventura County has conducted another major blitz operation, arresting 16 people.

Over a two day period, Ventura County Sheriff’s detectives and deputies worked with security teams at the Home Depot, Target, and TJ Maxx stores in Newbury Park.

The task force was beefed up with investigators from the District Attorney’s Office, Port Hueneme Police, and even Ventura County Community College District officers.

12 adults and four juveniles were arrested, with charges ranging from shoplifting to child endangerment and drug possession.
Tags
california coast newsconejo valleythousand oaksnewbury parkcal coast news
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco