Ready to tailgate? Central Coast sports stadium adds more than 14,000 square foot hospitality area

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 30, 2024 at 11:12 AM PDT
Cal Poly San Luis Obispo's Alex Spanos Stadium has a new plaza giving fans a tailgate type experience in the stadium.
Cal Poly
Cal Poly San Luis Obispo's Alex Spanos Stadium has a new plaza giving fans a tailgate type experience in the stadium.

The addition to Cal Poly's football and soccer stadium is intended to allow people to have a tailgate party-like experience while actually watching the event.

A Central Coast sports stadium’s nearly $5 million addition will make its debut this weekend.

What’s called the Cal Poly Partners Plaza has been added to the university’s Alex Spanos Stadium. The stadium is home to Cal Poly’s football and soccer teams.

The 14,000 square foot hospitality area off of the stadium’s north end zone includes three terrace levels. There are food and drink venues. The idea to give the area a tailgate party type of feel, but in a space where people can watch action on the field at the same time.

The plaza will also be used for concerts, and as a lunch or snack spot. It will officially open at 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, in advance of Cal Poly’s 5 p.m. football game against Idaho State.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
