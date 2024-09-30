Ready to tailgate? Central Coast sports stadium adds more than 14,000 square foot hospitality area

A Central Coast sports stadium’s nearly $5 million addition will make its debut this weekend.

What’s called the Cal Poly Partners Plaza has been added to the university’s Alex Spanos Stadium. The stadium is home to Cal Poly’s football and soccer teams.

The 14,000 square foot hospitality area off of the stadium’s north end zone includes three terrace levels. There are food and drink venues. The idea to give the area a tailgate party type of feel, but in a space where people can watch action on the field at the same time.

The plaza will also be used for concerts, and as a lunch or snack spot. It will officially open at 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, in advance of Cal Poly’s 5 p.m. football game against Idaho State.