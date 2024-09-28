2024
California Coast News

Central Coast city getting new City Manager: Santa Maria's new leader coming from Fillmore

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 28, 2024 at 7:27 AM PDT

City reaches outside of its staff for a new City Manager for the first time in six decades.

A Central Coast city is getting a new City Manager. David Rowlands has been appointed to the post by the Santa Maria City Council.

He’s new to Santa Maria, but not the Tri-Counties. He’s been Fillmore’s City Manager since 2013. Rowlands iscredited with helping to improve Fillmore’s financial stability. Prior to that, he was Clayton, Ohio’s City manager for 13 years.

He fills the vacancy created by the 2023 retirement of Jason Stillwell.

Pending finalization of his contract, Rowlands is expected to start his new job at the end of November. It marks the first time Santa Maria has hired a City Manager from outside of its staff in six decades.
