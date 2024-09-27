Central Coast man arrested for Santa Maria Courthouse bombing now facing federal criminal charge

A Central Coast man accused of a bombing attack which left five people hurt at the Santa Maria courthouse will apparently be prosecuted at the federal level.

Federal prosecutors say Nathaniel McGuire has been charged with maliciously damaging a building by means of explosive. The 20-year-old Santa Maria man was arrested moments after Wednesday morning’s explosion at the courthouse. He’s set to appear in federal court in Los Angeles Friday, to face the charge.

Investigators say McGuire entered the courthouse and threw a bag into the lobby, which exploded. Five people were injured, but fortunately no one was seriously injured.

They say they recovered guns, ammunition, and a number of improvised explosive devices from his car, and related material at his home. Prosecutors believe the attack was motivated by McGuire’s anger over being arrested in July on a firearms charge.

He had been scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, over the summer incident.

The courthouse has been closed since Wednesday's bombing.