California Coast News

Investigation continues into gas leak which forced evacuations in Ventura

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 26, 2024 at 8:33 AM PDT
An aerial view of the area near the suspected gas leak in Ventura Thursday.
Ventura County Aviation Unit
An aerial view of the area near the suspected gas leak in Ventura Thursday, September 19.

City of Ventura officials say the cause appears to be an underground leak from a gas station. More than 2,000 gallons of gas may have leaked.

The investigation is continuing into a gas leak that caused two rounds of evacuations in a Ventura community.

People in the city’s Pierpont area first noticed a smell September 19, leading to a handful of evacuations and the early closure of a school. The smell was tracked to a sewer line, which was ventilated.

But, the problem returned last Sunday, prompting a larger evacuation affecting hundreds of residents. Crews once again were able to reduce the vapor issue.

City officials say they’ve tracked the problem to underground facilities at a gas station on the 2100 block of East Harbor Boulevard. It’s believed that over time, more than 2,000 gallons of gasoline leaked into the soil. Efforts are underway to stop the leak, and to remove the affected soil.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
