Investigation continues into gas leak which forced evacuations in Ventura

The investigation is continuing into a gas leak that caused two rounds of evacuations in a Ventura community.

People in the city’s Pierpont area first noticed a smell September 19, leading to a handful of evacuations and the early closure of a school. The smell was tracked to a sewer line, which was ventilated.

But, the problem returned last Sunday, prompting a larger evacuation affecting hundreds of residents. Crews once again were able to reduce the vapor issue.

City officials say they’ve tracked the problem to underground facilities at a gas station on the 2100 block of East Harbor Boulevard. It’s believed that over time, more than 2,000 gallons of gasoline leaked into the soil. Efforts are underway to stop the leak, and to remove the affected soil.