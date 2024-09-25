Star studded concert raises more than $1 million to support Santa Barbara County's first responders

A star-studded fundraiser has raised more than a million dollars for Santa Barbara County’s first responders.

Pink, Kenny Loggins, Richard Marx, Al Stewart and Alan Parsons were among the performers who took part in last Friday’s One805Live! Concert in Summerland. Jeff Bridges, Rob Lowe, Zoe Saldana, Cameron Diaz and Price Harry were some of the celebrities who participated in the event.

The money raised goes to Santa Barbara County’s first responders, for programs, services, and equipment they can’t otherwise afford.

While the concert is over, an auction featuring items like dinner with football legend Troy Aikman, and a guitar signed by the performers in the concert continues.