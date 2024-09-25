2024
Star studded concert raises more than $1 million to support Santa Barbara County's first responders

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 25, 2024 at 12:52 PM PDT
Kenny Loggins was honored during the One805Live! concert in Summerland September 20, which raised more than a million dollars to support Santa Barbara County's first responders.
KCLU
Kenny Loggins was honored during the One805Live! concert in Summerland September 20, which raised more than a million dollars to support Santa Barbara County's first responders.

Pink, Kenny Loggins among those who performed. Stars like Rob Lowe and Jeff Bridges were on hand to support the event.

A star-studded fundraiser has raised more than a million dollars for Santa Barbara County’s first responders.

Pink, Kenny Loggins, Richard Marx, Al Stewart and Alan Parsons were among the performers who took part in last Friday’s One805Live! Concert in Summerland. Jeff Bridges, Rob Lowe, Zoe Saldana, Cameron Diaz and Price Harry were some of the celebrities who participated in the event.

The money raised goes to Santa Barbara County’s first responders, for programs, services, and equipment they can’t otherwise afford.

While the concert is over, an auction featuring items like dinner with football legend Troy Aikman, and a guitar signed by the performers in the concert continues.
