Ventura County woman who headed publishing company convicted of embezzling more than $1 million

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 24, 2024 at 4:14 PM PDT
Federal prosecutors say she used a company credit card to buy everything from designer bags to high end clothing.

Federal prosecutors say a Ventura County woman who was president of a publishing company has been convicted of embezzling more than a million dollars.

Kimberly Ann Miletta headed Beverly Hills-based Phoenix Books. Prosecutors say from 2009 to 2018, she embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars from the privately owned company by using the company’s credit card to buy everything from designer bags to high-end clothing.

They say she made a fraudulent wire transfer out of the company owner’s bank account to help buy an ocean-view Ventura home. The total loss was estimated at more than $1.3 million dollars.

Following a week-long federal trial in Los Angeles, Miletta was convicted of three counts of wire fraud, and found not guilty of two other counts. She’s set to be sentenced in January.
