Santa Barbara-based non-profit getting critical aid to people in forgotten hurricane ravaged country

In July, Hurricane Berryl hit Texas and Louisiana, leading to several deaths and millions in damage. But, it was much worse in the Caribbean, where tens of thousands of homes were destroyed. Grenada was especially hard hit.

A Santa Barbara based n0on-profit has stepped up yo help.

"It hit on July First. It flattened parts of Carriacou and Petite Martinique," said Kerri Murray, the President of ShelterBox.

The international aid group supplies tents, and household essentials to areas of the world hit by disaster, and conflict. Speaking to KCLU News from Granada, she said they’ve been able to get aid to about 3000 people.

"We've been providing to thousands of people basic household items...so, everything from our emergency relief tents, to tarps, to water filters, to solar lights," said Murray. "Mosquito nets, blankets, the basics so people can brace themselves for the long road to recovery."

Murray said the media has virtually ignored the crisis in Granada, making it tough to rally global support for relief efforts.



