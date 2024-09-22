2024
California Coast News

Return of gas smell prompted new evacuations in Ventura: Orders lifted Sunday afternoon.

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 22, 2024 at 3:54 PM PDT
An aerial view of the area near the suspected gas leak in Ventura Thursday.

No one hurt in incidents, but it disrupted a neighborhood with two rounds of evacuations and shelter in place orders.

It’s been a crazy few days for residents in part of Ventura, who have gone through two waves of evacuation orders due to a mysterious gas smell.

Numerous people reported the smell last Thursday in Ventura’s Pierpont area. It prompted the evacuation of a few homes, shelter in place orders for others, and the early closure of an elementary school. The smell was tracked down to a sewer line. First responders were able to ventilate it, prompting the lifting of evacuation orders a few hours later.

On Saturday, officials said the smell has been traced to a gasoline product getting into the sewer line from a private property. They say it got into the sewer line about a mile away from where it was first noticed.

Then Sunday morning, the smell returned, prompting new evacuation orders and warnings for some homes. The second round of orders was lifted Sunday afternoon.
