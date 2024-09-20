Want a high-functioning team? Start disagreeing

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Secrets to successful teamwork.

Good teams see conflict as an opportunity to catch mistakes and learn from them. Social psychologist Amy Edmondson shares the secret recipe for turning a group of strangers into an effective team.

About Amy Edmondson

Amy Edmondson is the Novartis Professor of Leadership and Management at the Harvard Business School. Edmondson has been studying effective team dynamics for more than three decades. She is the author of eight books and more than a hundred articles and case studies, including The Fearless Organization and Right Kind of Wrong: The Science of Failing Well.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Chloee Weiner and James Delahoussaye and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Web Resources

Related TED Bio: Amy Edmondson

Related TED Talk: 3 ways to measure your adaptability -- and how to improve it

Related TED Playlist: How leaders inspire

Related NPR Links

Life Kit: It's OK to not be passionate about your job

Morning Edition: America, we have a problem. People aren't feeling engaged with their work

Life Kit: Hybrid work is here. These tips can help you and your team thrive

Copyright 2024 NPR