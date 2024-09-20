2024
California Coast News

Unemployment up in Tri-Counties, statewide

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 20, 2024 at 12:05 PM PDT
The statewide unemployment rate in California is up slightly after three straight months at 5.2%
EDD
Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties all show slight uptick in jobless rate.

New numbers show that unemployment is up slightly in the Tri-Counties, as well as statewide.

The jobless rate for Ventura County went from 5% in July, to 5.2% in August. Santa Barbara’s unemployment moved up a tenth of a percent, from 4.5% to 4.6%. And, San Luis Obispo County’s unemployment rate went from 4.2% in July to 4.4% in August.

After three straight months at 5.2%, the statewide unemployment number went to 5.3% in August.
