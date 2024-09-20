Unemployment up in Tri-Counties, statewide

New numbers show that unemployment is up slightly in the Tri-Counties, as well as statewide.

The jobless rate for Ventura County went from 5% in July, to 5.2% in August. Santa Barbara’s unemployment moved up a tenth of a percent, from 4.5% to 4.6%. And, San Luis Obispo County’s unemployment rate went from 4.2% in July to 4.4% in August.

After three straight months at 5.2%, the statewide unemployment number went to 5.3% in August.