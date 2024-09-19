Some Central Coast beaches partially closed to protect endangered birds have reopened

Some Central Coast beaches partially closed for the last few months to protect the breeding areas of some endangered birds have reopened.

The Air Force is again allowing full access to Surf, Wall, and Minuteman Beaches on Vandenberg Space Force Base. Parts of the beaches were closed in March to protect the breeding grounds of Western Snowy Plovers. Newborns hatch in about a month, and begin foraging for insects, and marine invertebrates. But, as newborns, they are vulnerable to predators.

There are only about 2400 of the birds left on the West Coast. Vandenberg’s beaches are among the few good breeding spots left for the birds.

Biologists monitoring the birds documented the last of the chicks has left their nest, clearing the way for the reopening of the beaches.

