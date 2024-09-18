New FEMA map outlines latest data on flooding risks in parts of Santa Barbara County

Residents of some Tri-Counties communities are going to want to look at a new map created by a federal agency which look at flooding risks in the region. It reflects the latest data on potential threats from storms.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency issued a Preliminary Flood Insurance Study and a Rate Map for Santa Barbara County, as well as the cities of Santa Barbara, Solvang, Buellton, and Carpinteria.

The updated map may affect building standards and insurance requirements. It can help officials, architects, and property owners create more disaster resilient buildings.

The map will become effective in 90 days. From now until December 18, property owners can submit technical and scientific information if they want to appeal the designations.

