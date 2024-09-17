2024
California Coast News

Jail inmate who collapses in Santa Barbara County jail facility dies

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 17, 2024 at 6:07 PM PDT
Photo by Tim Hufner/Unsplash

Death comes more than two weeks after he is taken to a hospital.

A man who collapsed white in jail in Santa Barbara County died more than two weeks later in a hospital.

The 40-year-old man was booked into the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria August 29 after being arrested on an assault charge, as well as for a probation violation.

Santa Barbara County jail officials say he went through a routine medical screening at the time, and no issues were identified. Several hours later, the man collapsed while standing up. Jail custody and medical staff immediately started first aid.

He was taken to a hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. The Santa Maria man died early Tuesday morning. There are multiple investigations into the death. The man’s name hasn’t been released yet.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
