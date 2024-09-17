Jail inmate who collapses in Santa Barbara County jail facility dies

A man who collapsed white in jail in Santa Barbara County died more than two weeks later in a hospital.

The 40-year-old man was booked into the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria August 29 after being arrested on an assault charge, as well as for a probation violation.

Santa Barbara County jail officials say he went through a routine medical screening at the time, and no issues were identified. Several hours later, the man collapsed while standing up. Jail custody and medical staff immediately started first aid.

He was taken to a hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. The Santa Maria man died early Tuesday morning. There are multiple investigations into the death. The man’s name hasn’t been released yet.