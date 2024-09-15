Detectives investigate stabbing death on Central Coast: Suspect in hospital after suicide attempt

Authorities are just releasing details of what appears to be a murder on the Central Coast.

Pismo Beach Police were called to the 1200 block of Price Street Wednesday night. A man had been stabbed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A suspect was identified. The person had fled to Ventura, where they apparently tried to commit suicide. The suspect is now in a Ventura hospital, with Pismo Beach Police on hand to watch the person.

Detectives are still trying to sort out what occurred. They haven’t released the names of the people involved, or what they think led to the stabbing.