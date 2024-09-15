2024
California Coast News

Detectives investigate stabbing death on Central Coast: Suspect in hospital after suicide attempt

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 15, 2024 at 11:45 AM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Authorities tight lipped about death.

Authorities are just releasing details of what appears to be a murder on the Central Coast.

Pismo Beach Police were called to the 1200 block of Price Street Wednesday night. A man had been stabbed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A suspect was identified. The person had fled to Ventura, where they apparently tried to commit suicide. The suspect is now in a Ventura hospital, with Pismo Beach Police on hand to watch the person.

Detectives are still trying to sort out what occurred. They haven’t released the names of the people involved, or what they think led to the stabbing.
