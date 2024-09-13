Former Santa Barbara County teacher fails to show up in court to face molestation, peeping charges

An arrest warrant has been issued for a former Santa Barbara County teacher who failed to appear in court Friday to face child molestation, and peeping charges.

Steve Schapansky was supposed to appear in Santa Barbara County Superior Court to face two felony molestation charges, and 70 misdemeanor counts of electronic peeping. He hadn't entered pleas to the charges yet.

The 54-year-old man was originally charged over the summer with peeping, but molestation charges were added last week. He was arrested on the new charges last week in Fresno.

Prosecutors think he may have fled the area.