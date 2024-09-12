Shake, rattle and roll! More than two dozen aftershocks hit after Thursday morning quake near Malibu

There have been more than a dozen aftershocks since Thursday morning’s magnitude 4.7 earthquake centered just north of Malibu.

There are no reports of injuries or series damage.

The magnitude 4.7 quake happened at 7:28 a.m, with the epicenter about four miles northwest of Malibu. The epicenter was near the Malibu fault, but seismologists haven’t directly connected it to that specific fault.

It was centered about seven miles underground.

Some of the most intense shaking was reported in the Conejo Valley, the San Fernando Valley, and Malibu. But, it was felt from San Luis Obispo County to San Diego County.

More than two dozen aftershocks have been reported, with the strongest a pair of magnitude 3.4’s at 8:40 and 9:37 a.m.