California Coast News

Shake, rattle and roll! More than two dozen aftershocks hit after Thursday morning quake near Malibu

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 12, 2024 at 2:40 PM PDT
An updated map as of Thursday afternoon of where California's magnitude 3.7 earthquake Thursday morning was felt.
USGS
An updated map as of Thursday afternoon of where California's magnitude 4.7 earthquake Thursday morning was felt.

Initial quake was magnitude 4.7, with the epicenter about four miles north of Malibu. A pair of magnitude 3.4 quakes are among the aftershocks.

There have been more than a dozen aftershocks since Thursday morning’s magnitude 4.7 earthquake centered just north of Malibu.

There are no reports of injuries or series damage.

The magnitude 4.7 quake happened at 7:28 a.m, with the epicenter about four miles northwest of Malibu. The epicenter was near the Malibu fault, but seismologists haven’t directly connected it to that specific fault.

It was centered about seven miles underground.

Some of the most intense shaking was reported in the Conejo Valley, the San Fernando Valley, and Malibu. But, it was felt from San Luis Obispo County to San Diego County.

More than two dozen aftershocks have been reported, with the strongest a pair of magnitude 3.4’s at 8:40 and 9:37 a.m.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
